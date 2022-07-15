ECOWAS project trains farmers on animal husbandry in Gombe

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS is sponsoring a team of researchers working to improve animal husbandry practices in Gombe State.

The experts are holding a three-day workshop to train farmers in new methods that would improve the overall value chain and increase the farmer’s profit margin.

The experts’ goal is to ensure that farmers get the most out of their investments and to establish practices that are not only free of controversy but also environmentally sustainable.

Some of the methods used in animal husbandry in Nigeria are very contentious. From farmer-herder disputes to cattle rustling to the divisive Ruga policy of the federal government.

Participants present in the training hope to acquire techniques and funding to make it big in livestock farming.

