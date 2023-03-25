The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is seeking to collaborate with manufacturers, distributors and customers of animal feed in Nigeria to ensure food safety.

This is part of its statutory function as a regulatory agency and a drive to engage its diverse stakeholders at the food value chain.

To bridge the gap between the regulator and the regulated, and to foster safe production of local animal feed, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is inspecting a trading company that supplies industrial raw materials for the food and feed industries, the Agro merit limited in Lagos.

Stakeholders acknowledge that the animal feed production industry is rapidly expanding and that demand for its products is increasing, but they want the government to develop and implement market-regulatory policies to protect producers and manufacturers. Another major source of concern is the bottleneck encountered during raw material importation.

As awareness grows in the importance of quality animal feed in the health of livestock, NAFDAC says it will continue its wholistic regulatory checks in the food value chain.