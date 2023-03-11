As part of efforts to reduce the distribution of Narcotics, the Regulatory Agencies have put in measures to ensure it’s nipped in the bud.

This was part of the resolutions made at the annual report of the international Narcotics control board.

Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 states that every human being has a right to adequate Health, Wellness, Medical Care among others.

It is on this premise that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, National Drug law enforcement agency and other regulatory agencies are putting in measures to curb overdose of Narcotics especially when administered

by doctors to patients as pain relievers.

Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye speaking while addressing participants said the objective is to ensure availability

solely for medical and scientific uses while minimising the possibility of diversion to illicit channels and abuse.

She said NAFDAC is adding another layer of control called ‘Track and Trace’

Also speaking, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, NDLEA, Victoria Egbase said in Nigeria, there is an upsurge of Cannabis abuse amongst youths and this is the area that NAFDAC and NDLEA need to deepen collaboration to ensure that such unwholesome acts are completely eliminated.

Launching the 2022 annual reports of the international narcotics control board, it reveals that over 10 million persons were addicted to cannabis in the past one year.

As Nigeria increases the use of controlled medicine, they also look into training the health workers and including Healthcare facilities in both

rural and urban areas.