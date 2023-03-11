Organised Labour in Imo state has described as uncalled for the directive from its National leadership directing members to embark on an indefinite strike over alleged militarisation and brutalisation of some delegates and officials during the state congress by the state government.

Speaking with the journalists in Owerri, the Union’s leadership advised the national president of the NLC and the Imo state government to choose a

path of peaceful resolution of issues rather than subjecting Imo citizens to Untold hardship.

The unions dismissed claim of any brutalisation of any member of the visiting National officials at the botched State Delegate conference by security operatives.