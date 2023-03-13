Nigeria has one of the highest population growth rates globally and more than half of its citizens are below the age of 30.

The February 25th election brought with heightened tension, but all predictions of post election upheavals have not come to pass.

The nexus between Nigerian youths and political violence has formed many a topic for discussion in many fora within and outside Nigeria.

Bad leaders play vital roles in fueling political thuggery especially before, during and after elections and transporters normally form their clientele.

Motorcycle riders, have in the past been the most easily penetrated when it comes to recruiting political thugs to cause mayhem.

This association is warning its members whom it suspects have been contracted again by politicians to disrupt peace.

In the same context, another APC Support group, has commended Nigerians for maintaining peace and order in the course of the election that many had proposed would degenerate into violence.

The demonstration of peace after the election they say is a testament that Nigerians will not be coaxed into chaos.

They advise that Electoral body to stay independent from government control, and ensure elections conducted are free, fair and credible elections in order to give hope to eligible persons irrespective of tribe or religion.