The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Ebonyi State has commenced a capacity building training for its trainers.

The Workshop is a part of its measure to equip the trainers with the modern professional skills needed in this period in Abakaliki the States capital.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the three-day event tagged ” Training of the Trainers”, the Director General DG of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu, represented by the State Coordinator, Don Anaba, said the initiative is born out of the directorate’s readiness to making sure that the problem of mass unemployment in the country is drastically reduced.

“It is in view of this that NDE more than ever before, has been deploying innovative and dynamic strategies towards addressing the challenges posed by mass unemployment”. He noted.

More so, the Director vocational skills Development Department, Mr. Isa Abdul, represented by Mrs Agnes Ogbaga charged the trainers to give their best while impacting knowledge to those learning under them.

On his part, the NDLEA State Commandant, Uche Iyke, Represented by Assistant Commander Narcotics, Mr Eropa Godwin advised all Nigeria Youths to eschew drug abuse in order to make good future for themselves by making good use of the NDE trainings.

He called on all to join hands in the fight against drug abuse.