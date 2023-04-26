A non governmental organization with the support of the United States Department of State and Bureau of international Law Enforcement and Narcotics, is hosting a Monitoring and Evaluation capacity building workshop in Abuja for selected key stakeholders in the Justice sector.

The workshop is aimed at helping the judicial officers understand the reporting requirements of the Court Administration and Case Management Project being implemented in their various States.

The PPDC’s Court Administration and Court Management project seeks to improve access to and the dispensation of justice for Nigerians.

It also aims to enhance citizen interaction with the government and law, using transparency tools to strengthen the capacity of states to speedily dispense criminal justice.

The operational capacity of judicial officers from the court registrar to the filing department and the department responsible keeping evidence used in prosecuting cases, is critical to the life of any suit.

Often times due to the docket of case, files gets mixed up or lost which can which can impede the progress of a case.

The Public and Private Development Centre through its Court Administration and Court Management project is building the capacity of judicial officers to understand the importance of record keeping and case management.