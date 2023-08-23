A capacity building workshop held in Lagos to address the issue of methane emission prevention in the country.

This comes just as experts say Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, which is six times stronger than carbon dioxide, and it lingers in the atmosphere for twelve years, significantly impacting climate change.

Methane emissions are primarily attributed to human activities such as fossil fuel production, and the decay of organic waste in landfills. And these emissions affect public health, livelihoods and the environment.

Following this concern, the International Climate Change Initiative organised this workshop, bringing together key stakeholders to explore the challenges and solutions pertaining to organic methane emissions, not only in Lagos but across the country.

During the workshop, participants identified the crucial steps being taken to contain methane emissions, while advocating for sustainable environmental practices to limit the effects of climate change.

This workshop brought together leaders from public and private sectors for proper insight and important solutions that must be taken to combat methane emissions in Nigeria