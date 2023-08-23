The Chief of the Air Staff has condoled with families of personnel who died in last week’s helicopter crash in Niger State.

Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar met with bereaved family members during his visit to the Air force one-one-five Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt.



The 1-1-5 special operations group in Port Harcourt was the home base of the MI-171 helicopter that crashed, killing all 4 personnel on board, the pilot, co-pilot and 2 airmen.

Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar uses his maiden visit to Rivers State as

Chief of the Air Staff to meet with families of the two crew members.

Despite knowing that incidents like this are part of the risks

associated with serving in the military, bereaved relatives still

struggle to come to terms with the loss of loved ones in the line of

duty.

Advertisement

But the Chief of the Air Staff has assured that the Airforce will

support them throughout this difficult time and beyond.

Going forward, the Airforce says it will continue to implement and

improve safety strategies for air operations.

Esther Alaribe lost her husband in the helicopter crash.

They were married for 3 years and have a 2-year-old son.

Air Marshal Abubakar also inspected facilities on the base and addressed personnel to boost their morale and reassure them that their welfare remains top priority.

Advertisement