The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 22 commissioner nominees while 17 have been disqualified.

The house reached this decision shortly after a report of an adhoc committee of the house was read on the floor of the house, pleading for the legislators’ understanding and requesting that thorough information about the nominees be sent to the house to facilitate its legislative work.

Following that, a 12-member ad hoc committee led by the chief whip of the house, Fatai Mojeed, was formed to begin the screening of the nominees…an activity that lasted four days.

Just before the close of the screening, there were reactions from aggrieved Muslim community in Lagos who also faulted the composition of the governor’s list which had 31 names of Christians and 8 Muslims.

Some of the committee members who were attempting to moderate the situation addressed the protest.

The report of the ad hoc committee was submitted to the house in plenary on Wednesday, after which the house confirmed 22 of the 39 names of commissioner nominees forwarded to it for approval, an unprecedented step in the house’s history.

Nominees such as Akin Abayomi, the state’s former commissioner for health, were among those who were dismissed by lawmakers.

The Governor is anticipated to make a decision on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, It’s the annual conference of this Assembly of about 700 youth groups.

The coalition is excited about the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President, having keenly followed his antecedents as Governor of Lagos State some 24 years ago.

The youths expressed confidence in Mr. President’s ability to address many of the challenges confronting their age groups, particularly unemployment and restiveness

It insists youth engagement in meaningful businesses will assist the country to tame insecurity and other vices

The group applauds the President for the bold step to remove subsidy on petrol.

It calls on state governments to take the burden of the subsidy removal off the Presidency by disbursing the N5 billion palliative to the right persons

The coalition is convinced that the creation of vocational centres will endear the youths to the mission and vision of the current administration.