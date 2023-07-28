Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent the list of proposed Cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification.

The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians.

Among former cabinet members who made the list are former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr Sam Egube.

Others are former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyooye; and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.

However, other former commissioners and Special Advisers in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first term did not make the list.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is sending the list on the last day of the sixty days deadline after inauguration for submission of cabinet nominees by The President and all elected state governors.

The new nominees include:

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond