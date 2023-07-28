Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent the list of proposed Cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification.
The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians.
Among former cabinet members who made the list are former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr Sam Egube.
Others are former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyooye; and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.
However, other former commissioners and Special Advisers in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first term did not make the list.
Governor Sanwo-Olu is sending the list on the last day of the sixty days deadline after inauguration for submission of cabinet nominees by The President and all elected state governors.
The new nominees include:
1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond
