Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has forwarded 19 names to the state assembly for approval as commissioners and members of the state cabinet.
The Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Falgore, announced this at plenary on Tuesday while reading the request letter from the governor.
The nominees were urged to appear before the assembly on Wednesday for screening by 10 a.m.
TVC News reports that the names of the nominees are as follows:
1: Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam
2: Hon. Umar Doguwa
3: Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda
4: Hon. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf
5: Hon. Danjuma Mahmoud
6: Hon. Musa Shanono
7: Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas
8: Haj. Aisha Saji
9: Haj. Ladidi Garko
10: Dr. Marwan Ahmad
11: Engr. Muhd Diggol
12: Hon. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya
13: Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata
14: Hon. Hamza Safiyanu
15: Hon. Tajo Usman Zaura
16: Sheikh Tijjani Auwal
17: Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo
18: Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi
19: Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye
