Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has forwarded 19 names to the state assembly for approval as commissioners and members of the state cabinet.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Falgore, announced this at plenary on Tuesday while reading the request letter from the governor.

The nominees were urged to appear before the assembly on Wednesday for screening by 10 a.m.

TVC News reports that the names of the nominees are as follows:

1: Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam

2: Hon. Umar Doguwa

3: Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda

4: Hon. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf

5: Hon. Danjuma Mahmoud

6: Hon. Musa Shanono

7: Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas

8: Haj. Aisha Saji

9: Haj. Ladidi Garko

10: Dr. Marwan Ahmad

11: Engr. Muhd Diggol

12: Hon. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya

13: Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata

14: Hon. Hamza Safiyanu

15: Hon. Tajo Usman Zaura

16: Sheikh Tijjani Auwal

17: Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo

18: Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi

19: Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye