Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu presents new list of commissioner nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The new List of nominees has former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Former Information Commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho and others also appear in the new list.
The rejection of 17 out of the 39 nominees by the Lagos State Governor by the State House of Assembly had caused a stir last week when the confirmed list of Commissioners was released.
The Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had in his reaction to the various outcry over the rejection of the 17 Nominees said it was nothing special.
Names of commissioner nominees.
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Gbenga Omotosho
Sam Egube
Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
Engnr Olalere Odusote
Folashade kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
Tolani Sule Akibu
Cecilia Dada
Barakat Akande Bakare
Mosopefoluwa George
Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
Olumide Oluyinka
Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
Sola Shakirudeen Giwa
