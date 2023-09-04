Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu presents new list of commissioner nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The new List of nominees has former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Former Information Commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho and others also appear in the new list.

The rejection of 17 out of the 39 nominees by the Lagos State Governor by the State House of Assembly had caused a stir last week when the confirmed list of Commissioners was released.

The Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had in his reaction to the various outcry over the rejection of the 17 Nominees said it was nothing special.

Names of commissioner nominees.

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Gbenga Omotosho

Sam Egube

Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Engnr Olalere Odusote

Folashade kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Tolani Sule Akibu

Cecilia Dada

Barakat Akande Bakare

Mosopefoluwa George

Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Olumide Oluyinka

Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Sola Shakirudeen Giwa