Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has rejected the Best Female Artiste Award given to her at the 2023 Headies Award held over the weekend.

In a tweet from her verified X handle formerly known as Twitter on Monday, she said she would never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ star added that female artists like Tiwa Savage, whom she saw record four hit songs in a night, and Tems, who breathes and lives for music, deserve better than what the organisers of the Headies award delivered.

Advertisement

She wrote, “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans?

“We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breathes and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”