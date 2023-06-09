Some Nigerian superstars have made the nomination list for the 2023 BET awards which was released on Friday.

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, was nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Video Director of the Year, Viewer’s Choice, and Best International Act categories.

Tems, who is also a Grammy winner was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste, Best Collaboration, and Viewers Choice categories.

Asake got a nod in the Viewer’s Choice and Best New International Act category, while Ayra Starr was nominated in the best international act category Burna Boy was also nominated for.