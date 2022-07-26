Nigeria’s Tems, Burna Boy make Obama’s 2022 Summer playlist

Nigerian singers Tems, Burna Boy Buju, and Pheelz have made former US President, Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.

Obama unveiled his annual summer music playlist on his social media handles on Tuesday night.

He tweeted that ‘‘Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together”.

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’and Tems’ and ‘Vibe Out’, Finesse by Pheelz featuring Buju, currently known as BNXN were the songs that earned the artists a spot on the coveted list.

Sampa the Great, a Zambian-born Australia-based rapper and songwriter, is the only other African musician featured on the playlist.

Songs by Beyoncé, Prince, Doechii, Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and Fat Boy Slim also made the cut.

He also named songs from Rosalía, Lil Yachty, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Bad Bunny, and Amber Mark.