A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, popularly known as “The Met Gala 2023” saw the arrival of African celebrities in stunning outfits that followed the theme of the night: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
The event which featured celebrities and designers donning elegant and creative outfits with a touch of the unusual, paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.
Many attendees opted for monochromatic black and white looks, some with a retro flair that reflected the Chanel aesthetic.
Below is how the African stars Tems, Burnaboy, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, showed up for the event which took place on May 1 in New York.
Tems
Burna Boy
Anok Yai
Adut Akeck
