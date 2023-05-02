A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, popularly known as “The Met Gala 2023” saw the arrival of African celebrities in stunning outfits that followed the theme of the night: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The event which featured celebrities and designers donning elegant and creative outfits with a touch of the unusual, paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

Many attendees opted for monochromatic black and white looks, some with a retro flair that reflected the Chanel aesthetic.

Below is how the African stars Tems, Burnaboy, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, showed up for the event which took place on May 1 in New York.

Advertisement

Tems

Burna Boy

Advertisement

Anok Yai

Advertisement Anok Yai #MetGala2023 #AnokYai pic.twitter.com/fJ10fUma54 — N A T T Y S T Y L E S (@SiNatraLiving) May 1, 2023

Adut Akeck