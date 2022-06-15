Burna Boy Reacts to accusation levelled against him on Club Shooting

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu who is professionally known as Burna Boy, has said he will not be surprised if he is been tagged as the originator of Boko Haram, a terrorist organization operating in northeastern Nigeria.

Burna Boy stated this in reaction to the accusation that the police escorts attached to him shot two fun-seekers at Cubana Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Report had it that the musician reportedly instructed one of his police escorts, Ibrahim to invite a woman to join him at the VP, but the lady’s husband, identified as Irebami Lawrence kicked against the move, describing such as “disrespectful.”

Burna Boy was said to have repeated his advances at the woman further infuriating her husband.

This, according to reports, resulted in a heated confrontation which led to Lawrence being shot in the thigh by Ibrahim, while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet.

Following the report, the five policemen attached to the singer were arrested and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, directed Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the matter immediately.

Burna Boy is the first Nigerian singer to win a solo award at the Grammys which is the most Prestigious award for Musicians in the United States of America.

He won the award with his album Titled Twice As Tall, he is from Rivers State Nigeria.

His mother was reportedly one of the back up dancers to late Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

This reoported altercation si not the First time the Singer will be involved in controversies, He was once reported to have been attacked by another Singer Ayodeji Baloguin popularly known as WIZKID in a nightclub a few years ago.

He was romantically involved with another Singer SteffLondon.

He is based in South Africa after relocating theer a few years ago and has since been making visits to Nigeria for concerts and Other activities.