Troops kill 47 terrorists, top Commanders in fierce encounter in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force have reportedly killed 47 terrorists including top Commanders of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram faction in Bama.Intelligence sources say troops made contact with Boko Haram/ ISWAP fighters in the general area and engaged them in a fierce gun battle which lasted for more than three hours.

The troops had met some resistance from the terrorists as they were out in their hundreds with Motorcycles and various calibre of weapons but the troops engaged them in a swift battle killing 47 and forcing others to fled.

According to him, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed during the encounter.