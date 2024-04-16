Air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air crafts have killed three terrorist kingpins and 30 of their foot soldiers in Borno State.

The terrorist kingpins, Ali Dawud, Mallam Ari and Bakurah Fallujah, along with their fighters, were killed on April 13 at the hideouts of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) within Kolleram village along the shores of Lake Chad, according to NAF’s spokesperson, Air Vice Marshall, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Tuesday April 16.

Gabkwet said the the air strikes also destroyed many terrorists vehicles, motorcycles, and logistical assets.

He said: “Intelligence gathered after the air strike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively obliterated a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.”

He said that with the destruction of the terrorists’ logistics, the the strikes had severely hampered their operational capabilities.

Gabkwet said: “The success of these airstrikes underscores NAF’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.