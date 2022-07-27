Taraba: Bandits kill over 40 persons in a week in fresh raids

Over 40 people have been killed in fresh raids by bandits in Takun and Ussa Local Government areas of Taraba, where a potential humanitarian crisis is brewing.

Over 120,000 people have already been left homeless, and residents of eleven farming communities including the elderly and children have fled their ancestral homes in search of safety.

The bandits have now moved on to Kujwean, Asik, Ripenchin, Kutuko, and Kusansan, leaving the entire Kwesati ward, Lissam II, Yangtu, and Bika vacant.

Through planned attacks by alleged fulani marauders who have now taken over some forests in the zone, villages in Takun and Ussa Local Governments have been converted into slaughter grounds.

Recently, six soldiers while trying to prevent attacks on some communities, were killed in an ambush by the bandits.

This has led to a desertion of many farming communities, with farmers forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps as a result of security threats.

The alarming rate of attacks has become a concern to Hon. Timothy Habila Anderifun, the member representing the zone in the state Assembly.

Stakeholders of the warring communities describe killing of their kinsmen as genocide, urging the federal government to take necessary action to halt it

The state police command says it is collaborating with the state government to end the killings.

The state government says it has put mechanisms in place to curb the activities of the bandits as well as protect lives and properties of innocent citizens.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency, and other organisations and good-hearted individuals have been requested to assist in meeting the IDPs’ expanding humanitarian needs by providing shelter, security, water, food, and non-food relief goods.

Victims of the attacks are appealing to the state government to establish a Commission of Enquiry to study the root causes of the crisis in order to find a long-term solution to the conflict.