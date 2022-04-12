Gunmen kill 12 persons in fresh attack on Benue community

At least 12 bodies including those of women and children have so far been recovered after a late night attack on Tiortyu community in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

Several others who sustained injuries from gunshots while fleeing the attack which occurred at about 11pm are currently receiving treatment at the NKST Christian Hospital in Uchi.

Meanwhile, youths of the area who are protesting against the deadly attack have blocked the Makurdi-Gboko-Calabar Road grounding traffic on the ever busy major highway.

Tiortyu community is located about 30 kilometres away from Makurdi, the Benue State capital.