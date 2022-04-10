10 persons dead, several injured in fresh attack on Plateau community

Following a midnight attack by gunmen alleged to be Herder militiamen on a local community in Bassa Council area of Plateau state, ten people have been confirmed dead and 19 others have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In a phone conversation, some eyewitnesses told our Correspondent that gunmen, presumed to be herder militiamen, raided the community and attacked them while the inhabitants were celebrating their Irigwe yearly ‘Zerreci’ celebration.

In recent times, the Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Council region has been subjected to a series of attacks that have resulted in the deaths of numerous locals and the destruction of many properties. Despite all efforts by the state and federal governments to put an end to the attacks, there has yet to be a beneficial outcome.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Uba Gabriel confirmed the attack but says the command has mobilized armed officers to the place to restore normalcy.