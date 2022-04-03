LRRS intercepts busload of illicit drugs at Mile 2 worth N10million

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of today, Sunday intercepted a busload of illicit drugs at the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

A member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about Ten Million Naira (10,000,000.00), at Alaba Rago around 2200hrs yesterday for shipment to Mushin.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the drugs which were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus, with the registration number AGL 205 YD belonged to one Alhaji, better known as General in Mushin.