The Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed 96 containers of illicit prohibited and expired pharmaceutical products worth 12.9 billion naira in Lagos.

According to the Customs, most of the destroyed items violate the country’s Imports regulations.

Following the condemnation of the items by competent courts, assistant comptroller general of customs in charge of enforcement inspection and

investigation Adonye Dappa-Williams, supervised the destruction of 96 containers of unwholesome pharmaceutical products and other Contraband items with a duty paid value of 12.9 billion naira.

The destruction, which was at the Epe dumpsite in Lagos, was done in collaboration with other sister agencies, including National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The assistant comptroller of NCS said the items were imported into the country through the seaports and land borders in the Southwest region of the country, noting that the destruction is to discourage the importation and consumption of these items.

Among the prohibited and expired consignments are Tramadol tablets,

codeine cough syrup, diclofenac tablets and injections, pramo sex, viagra tablets, black cobra tablets and energy drinks, amongst others.