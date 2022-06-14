NDLEA destroys over one billion naira worth of illicit drugs in Oyo

The Oyo state command of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency has destroyed various kinds of Illicit drugs weighing over 16,000 kilogrammes.

The Chairman of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa made this known at the public destruction of the over 16 tonne various kinds of Illicit drugs

The Chairman who was represented by the Secretary to the Agency Shedrach Haruna said the drugs comprises of illicit substances such as Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine and psychotropic substances and are worth over a billion naira.

Marwa who restated the agency’s commitment to stem the tide of illicit drugs trafficking and usage in Nigeria, said about 3,539 persons have been arrested while about 667 of them have been prosecuted in the first quarter of 2022.

In his remarks, Governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde who was represented by the Secretary of State to the Government promised the administration’s unflinching support in fighting against the menace of Illicit drugs usage and trafficking in the state.