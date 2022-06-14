INEC extends PVC collection in Ekiti, deploys four national commissioners, 8 RECs

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended Collection of Permanent Voters Card to Thursday 16th of June in Ekiti to enable residents meet up with the Gubernatorial Election Slated for Saturday 18th of June.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu Made this declaration at the Stakeholders Meeting with all Candidates of Political Parties held in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He also Disclosed that Four National Commissioners, Eight Resident Electoral Commissioners have been redeployed to ensure a hitch-free Process as Sensitive Materials will arrive Ekiti later Today

Speaking at the meeting, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba Says Arrangements has been Put in place to Mitigate Distress before, during and after the election as 17,317 Police Personnel has been deployed for the Exercise

He warned Political thugs to steer clear of the Polling units as no one is allowed to roam from one Polling unit to another except accredited Personnel. He revealed that the Presence of Security operatives is not meant to intimidate voters but to ensure a seamless Process

Present at the meeting are Candidates of 12 out of the 18 Political Parties which includes APC, PDP and SDP.