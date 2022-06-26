INEC concerned about low PVC collection rate in Yobe

The independent electoral commission (INEC) in Yobe state has voiced its displeasure with the low turnout for permanent voter card collection by Yobe residents.

The electoral umpire has identified a cluster of Boko Haram attacks in seven local government areas and has urged all security forces to collaborate to restore total peace in the affected communities before the 2023 general election.

Yobe state has been identified by the independent electoral commission as one of the states with lowest collection of PVCs.

Inspite of intensive sensitization on collection of PVCs, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is worried that only 197, 000 PVCs have been collected by the Yobe electorates so far.

The Yobe state governor’s special adviser on political matters, Aji Yerima Bularafa, is also concerned about the state’s electorate’s low rate of Permanent Voter Card collection.

According to INEC, Lagos has the most PVCs collected, with Kano State picking up 4,696,747 registered voters’ PVCs.

Kaduna State received the most PVCs (3,648,831), followed by Katsina State (3,187,988 million).