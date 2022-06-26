NWF league management expresses readiness for forthcoming season

The Nigerian Women Football League, NWFL, has confirmed that it will retain the abridged status of last season after due consultations with stakeholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

They also promise a more improved competition for the forthcoming season.

The Nigerian Women Football League’s annual general meeting, the first of its kind in Bayelsa, allowed members of the committee and other stakeholders to review the previous season’s activities and chart a course for the upcoming one.

Aisha Falode, Chairperson of the Nigerian Female League, spoke on the agenda of the Congress while also emphasising the importance of Bayelsa Queens qualifying for the CAF Women Champions League Zonal playoffs after winning the NWFL last season.

Despite the NWFL’s current limitations, the upcoming season should be more competitive with the various ground-level improvements.

The League management also expressed their readiness to receive hosting guarantees from interested States during the registration of teams for the new season.