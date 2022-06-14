Ogun, Lagos, Kwara Governors donate N75m to victims of Owo attack

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned that the people of the Southwest will not tolerate another unprovoked attack on the region under any guise.

Governor Akeredolu said the people of Ondo State and Southwest region at large have always come to the country in peace and unity.

He spoke on Tuesday at the government House, Alagbaka, Akure while receiving his brother Governors from Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Governors were in the state to pay condolence visit to Governor Akeredolu over the June 5th, 2022 terror attack in Owo.

The Immediate past Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, also joined the entourage.

Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu joined the Governor to receive the visitors.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the Owo attack as one too many, noted that the people of the Southwest region have always maintained peace and unity of the country.

He thanked the Governors for their solidarity while describing their visit as not just symbolic but important.

Earlier, Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of the Lagos and Kwara States Governors, said the attack was nit just on the good people of Owo and Ondo State but the entire poeple of the South-West region.

The Governors announced the donation N25m each, totaling N75m for the victims of the attack.

The Governors disclosed that the region would soon meet to take a position to further consolidate and improve security architecture in the zone.