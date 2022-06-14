Abductors of wedding guests reduce ransom to N60m

Abductors of Zamfara wedding guests have reduced the ransom placed on their Victims to sixty million naira.

The captors had on Monday demanded one hundred and forty five million naira ransom for the release of the twenty wedding guests in Captivity

They placed five million naira ransom on each of the Victims and vow not to release them individually

The Chairman, Union of Communications, Gusau local government area Mustapha Khalifa Confirmed the development to TVC NEWS

He says the union is in contact with the Kidnappers to ensure their safe and quick return.

Over fifty persons mostly youth within the ages of 20 and 40 years of age were abducted in Dogon Awo, a Community bordering Sokoto and Zamfara States Saturday evening while returning from a wedding fatiha in Sokoto

They are mostly mobile phone and accessories dealers in Bebeji Plaza, in Gusau the Zamfara state Capital

Twenty persons had narrowly escaped abduction and members of the local vigilante group known as Yansakai had on Sunday evening rescued seven persons from their captors.