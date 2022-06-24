Updated: 29 aducted Zamfara wedding guests arrive Gusau

Twenty nine abducted Zamfara Wedding Guests who regained freedom Thursday night have arrived Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State

The kidnap victims regained their freedom after twelve days in captivity.

They were picked up in a deep forest around Sokoto State after the payment of twenty million naira ransom by their union

The released Victims spent the night receiving medical attention in a Hospital in Talata Mafara Local Government area

Arriving BEBEJI plaza in Gusau, they were received by family, friends, the union of Communications and other well wishers

Over fifty Members of the Union of Communications in BEBEJI plaza in Gusau were abducted by gunmen in Dogon Awo village, a Community bordering Sokoto and Zamfara State on Saturday 12th June, 2022

Though a good number of the Victims escaped, leaving twenty nine only in the hands of the bandits

The abductors had earlier demanded one hundred and forty five million naira ransom, then later reduced it to Sixty million naira