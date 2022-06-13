Abductors Demand N145M Ransom for 50 Zamfara Wedding guests

Abductors of Zamfara Wedding Guests are demanding the sum of one hundred and forty five million naira ransom

The Abductors have placed the sum of Five million naira ransom on each of their Victims and vow not to release them individually

The Zamfara union of Communication also says seven of the Victims were rescued by members of the local vigilante group, twenty nine currently in Captivity

Over Forty wedding guests returning from a wedding fatiha in Sokoto State were abducted Saturday evening in Dogon Awo, a Community around Tureta bordering Sokoto and Zamfara States

The Victims are mobile phone and accessories dealers in Bebeji plaza, in Gusau the Capital of Zamfara state

In an exclusive Interview with the state Secretary of the Union of Communication in Zamfara Nasiru Musa said seven members of the union were rescued by members of the local vigilante group known as Yansakai on Sunday evening, twenty four hours after abduction

” The Bandits have called twice Monday morning to Inform us of their stand regarding our members that are with them”

“They said we should bring five million naira for each of the twenty nine Persons with them which in total is 145 Million Naira before they can be released” Nasiru.

“Bandits insist we must bring the money collectively as they will not deal with the Victims Individually” He added

“The DPO of Bakura local government area called Monday morning to Inform us that seven of our boys in Captivity were rescued by Yansakai group on Sunday evening”

“We have sent a delegation to go and bring them to Gusau so we can reunite them with their families” Nasiru Maintained

On his part, the Chairman Union of Communication in Gusau Local Government area Mustapha Khalifa appeal to the family and relations of the Victims to remain calm and intensify prayers

According to him, the union is working hard to ensure the Victims are rescued safe in no distance time

“We want the parents and relations of the Victims to remain calm, we are also worried and disturbed with the sad event, but we have been in contact with security agencies, the Government and the Kidnappers to get them out soon” Khalifa said.

Nasiru Sani the State Public Relations Officer, PRO of the Union of Communication and his counterpart Bilyaminu Mohammed the Auditor General of the Union commend the role of the Zamfara State Government and security agencies towards the rescue of their boys

They enjoin other members of the union to join in prayer for the release of the colleaques

The duo expresses optimism that the incident will soon be a thing of the past.

The Union further said the Victims are mostly within the ages of 20 to 40 years of age.

They are calling on the Government and security agencies to do all within their reach, fastrack efforts to ensure the release of their Members unconditionally

Communities in Zamfara state and travellers have suffered attack by armed bandits

Some locals have since flee their Communities for the fear of the unknown and the ransom demand that follows such attacks when residents are abducted.