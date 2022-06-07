Zamfara abductors demand N1Bn ransom for former AG’s Children

Abductors of four children of the former Zamfara state accountant general Abubakar Bello Furfuri are demanding the sum of one Billion Naira as ransom

Three wives, four children of the former Zamfara State accountant General and other persons were abducted by gunmen in Furfuri village in Bungudu local government area of the state early hours of Monday

The three wives were released after trekking on foot for almost fifteen kilometers in the bush

A Source close to the family says, the Abductors called the family and are demanding the sum of one billion Naira ransom, without which according to the Gunmen, they will remain in Captivity

Furfuri Community is about seven kilometres from Gusau, the state Capital

This incident is coming Six Days after armed men attacked four Communities In same local government and abducted Unspecified number of Persons who are still in Captivity.

Recall that Communities in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state have come under bandits attack in recent times forcing locals to flee their Communities.

The abduction of the Four Children happened in the early hours of Monday following an attack during which two wives and four children of the former Zamfara state accountant general Abubakar Bello were taken by bandits among Other victims.

They were Kidnapped when a group of heavily armed men invaded the village in the wee hours of Monday

Furfuri village is about seven kilometres from Gusau, the state Capitalhttps://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post.php?post=198962&action=edit#

A reliable source told TVC NEWS that on arriving the village, the bandits went straight to the residence of former Zamfara State accountant General and abducted his two wives and four children

The Source adds that the Locals Mobilsed and trail the bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon some of the Victims Including two wives of the former accountant General

Three out of the children, an awaiting bride among other Villagers were taken by the bandits