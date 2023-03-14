The abductors five family members in Saminaka area of Gusau, in Zamfara state are demanding the sum of ten Million naira cash as ransom

They insist the ransom must be paid with the new naira notes

One Mr. Moruf, his wife and their four Children were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday at their residence in Saminaka, Gusau

The bandits were said to have forced their way into the house at about 2:00am on Monday

The wife was released after twenty minutes trek in the bush when she pleaded with the terrorists to allow her go and pick her nine year old son who was left alone in the House

A few hours later, Two of the children aged seventeen and fifteen were rescued by security operatives who trailed the terrorists in the forest

Mr. Moruf and two of his children a male and a female are still in the hands of their Captors

The bandits had earlier demanded fifty million naira ransom, but after negotiations, it was reduced to ten million naira.

This incident is coming a few days after Fourteen Kidnap Victims Including five Todlers and nursing mothers were rescued by the police last weekend near Munhaye forest, in Tsafe Local Government area of the state.

Ondo Amotekun parades 7 suspects in Akure

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a syndicate that specialised in snatching and dismantling motorbikes.

The syndicate operated within Ondo, Osun and Ogun states, where they snatched motorbikes from owners at gunpoint and took them to hideouts for dismantling and selling.

This is another success story for men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state.

After days of intelligence gathering, the Amotekun operatives arrested members of a syndicate, who specialised in snatching and dismantling motorbikes in Ondo, Osun and Ogun states.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the headquarters in Akure, the State capital, the state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said the syndicate carried out their nefarious activities in the three states.

Adeleye added that the command is on the trail of other members of the syndicate, who had snatched more than 100 motorcycles.

Also paraded is a four-man armed robbery and kidnap syndicate.

They operated in Owo and Odigbo areas of the State, where they used herd of cattle to stop vehicles on the highway and kidnapped unsuspecting motorists in the process.

The Amotekun commander commended the synergy between his men and other security agents.

According to Adeleye, the suspects will be charged to court, while the search for other members of the syndicate continues.

KANO SINGER MARKET FIRE

The Kano State Fire Service on Monday confirmed that fire had razed some improvised shops and the upper building of old Savannah Bank at Singer market in Kano.

A statement by the service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said that the fire started at about 02:18a.m.

“We received a distress call in the midnight at about 02:18a.m from one Sai’du Hamza that there was fire outbreak at the market which is in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 02:22 a.m to put off the fire so as not to affect other shops,“ he said.

Abdullahi however said several temporary shops were completely razed by the fire, adding that the service was yet to ascertain the cause and total number of shops affected.

KOGI GOVT TELLS RESIDENTS TO ACCEPT OLD NAIRA NOTES TILL DECEMBER 2023

Officials of the Kogi State Government and stakeholders in the financial sector were earlier today on the streets of Lokoja sensitizing the people on the need to accept the old naira notes in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a large crowd of Okada riders and market women under the newly constructed Ganaja Flyover in Lokoja, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo congratulated Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment, saying the people can now use both the old and new naira notes together till December 31, 2023.

the state government however warned that It is criminal to reject old naira notes after the judgement, as it will further monitor compliance strictly.

In his remarks, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Asiru said the banks are already accepting old notes as deposits, urging the people to take advantage of the cooperation of the banks.