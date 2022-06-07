Gunmen Abduct Fmr. Zamfara SIEC Boss, Sanusi Wanzamai

Bandits have Kidnapped a former Permanent Commissioner of the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission, ZASIEC, Sanusi Wanzamai

Sanusi was abducted Monday evening at Gidan-Giye village along Gusau-Tsafe -Wanzamai Road

The Community is Few Kilometers from Tsafe Town, and is along the ever busy Gusau -Funtaua Road

Police and Zamfara State Government are yet to comment on the incident.

This abduction is coming hours after Twenty Four Persons were Kidnapped in Furfure village in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state.

The abductors have not gotten in touchh with the family to know their demands but this is just part of the recent trend of events in the State.

The State Police Command and the State Government ahve also kept mum on the abduction.

The Silence from both quarters is something that has is unusual.

His abduction is copming a few hours after the abduction of the Wives and Children of the Former Accountant General of Zamfara State, Abubakar Bello Furfuri, in the Bungundu Local Government area of the State.

The wives were later released after Villagers gave the abductors a hot chase while 3 Children of the former Zamafar Accountant General still remain with their abductors.

The abductors are said to be demanding a ransom of N1Bn to release the children who they have vowed will not be released without the payment of the ransom.

Zamfara State has been the epicentre of the banditry and Other forms of criminality that has gripped the Northwestern part of Nigeria for the better part of a decade now.

It was initially misdiagnosed as a fight over resources by Farmers and Herders who are both fighting the ravages of Climate change and was again thought to be a case of fight over precious metals including Gold neccesitating a flight ban by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

These measures seem to have failed according to Security experts basically becuase the issue went beyond just the belief of a fight over resources but just outright criminality.

The State Government and Other Stakeholders have been battling to bring the Situation under control and these recent happenings is a setback for efforts.