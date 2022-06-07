Lagos State to divert traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday

The Lagos State government has said traffic diversion will begin on Thursday June 9 at the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Federal Government’s rehabilitation of the road’s dual carriageway gets to the Lagos/Shagamu axis.

Transportation Commissioner Frederic Oladeinde, who announced the diversion plan said the rehabilitation is expected to be completed in December.

According to him, the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing indicates that only kilometre 0-5 of the Expressway will be modified for traffic diversion, while the other lanes on the expressway will be accessible to motorists during the construction.

Dr. Oladeinde affirmed that signage and diversion signs were being installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety.

The commissioner explained that the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on the ground to control traffic flow.

He called for patience and understanding among all road users, saying the construction is meant to engender a better transportation system and improved economic activity.

The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a signature project of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration and is now in itsd final stretch follwoing years of neglect and outright abndonment by the previous administration due to a variety of issues.

The Road construction is divided into two parts with Section one covering the Lagos-Shagamu point while section two covers the Shagamu Interchange to Ojoo end of the road in Ibadan.

The road works is part of the measures being taken to ease business transactions and movement of Goods and Services across the Country.

The road also empties into the Apapa -Oshodi Expressway leading to the Nations’ premier ports Complex in Apapa.

The Section to be closed starts from the Toll Gate end of the Expressway and extends beyond the Berger Bus Stop.

The outbound Lagos section will be closed for Rehabilitaion and reconstruction first and after completion the inbound Lagos Section which is now been partitioned into two lanes each for outbound and inbound Lagos Traffic will also be closed while traffic will be diverted to the outbound Lagos Section.