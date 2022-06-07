UK petrol price reach new record high, further rise expected

The price of petrol in the UK rose by 0.6p in just 24 hours on Tuesday morning, while diesel rose to 185.2p per litre, according to latest report.

The Royal Automobile Club, (RAC) has called on the government to act at the pump to assist families save money, warning that “terrifying” petrol costs will top 180p per litre this week.

According to them, rising prices are “quickly becoming a national crisis,” and the worst is yet to come.

The average cost of a litre of petrol reached 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on 27 May.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185p over the same period.

The RAC cautioned that “worst is yet to come” as oil prices rise as a result of the Ukraine conflict.

“With oil currently above 120 dollars per barrel and sterling at 1.2 dollars, things are only going to get worse,” said RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams.

The RAC stated that, petrol prices increased by 11p in May, the second highest monthly increase ever.

Price of AA gas “What has been happening at the pump throughout the half-term holiday,” said spokeswoman Luke Bosdet, can only be described as “shock and awe.”

“It’s no surprise that nearly half of drivers choose to spend the Jubilee extended bank holiday at home,” he continued.

“The factors driving the spike have been oil going back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, paired with gasoline commodity prices being pushed by summer motoring demand,” said Bosdet.

AA fuel price Spokesperson Luke Bosdet said that "shock and awe" was the only way to describe "what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break".