Berlin’s Jewish community has been shaken by two petrol bombs thrown at a synagogue amid a spike in antisemitic incidents in some European countries.

Police said two people threw “burning bottles filled with liquid” in what was described as attempted arson.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed outrage at the attack.

Advertisement

Violence broke out elsewhere in Berlin overnight during anti-Israel protests. Emergency services were attacked at the Brandenburg Gate, according to police.

The latest attacks came as Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah, called for a “day of rage” over an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of people are feared dead.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany said “day of rage” was not just a phrase but “psychological terror that leads to concrete attacks”. The synagogue also houses a community centre, a kindergarten and high school for 130 children.

Advertisement

The situation has been escalating all of the past week since the war broke out in Israel. The tensions, we could feel them in the city more and more

There was little sign of the petrol bombs that burned out in front of the synagogue and Jewish community centre at around 03:45 (02:45 GMT).

Jewish institutions typically have ongoing police protection in Germany and reports suggest officers were at the scene when the attack happened.

Advertisement

Hours later police briefly detained a man who approached the building on a scooter and ran towards the synagogue shouting anti-Israel slogans.

Barriers have been set up around the synagogue and Jewish community centre in the centre of Berlin and officers were positioned along the street.

France and parts of Germany have banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Last week, police broke up a banned rally in the centre of Paris with tear gas and water cannons.

Advertisement

Responding to a spike in antisemitic incidents, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Tuesday evening that “nobody will touch a hair of a French Jew without facing a lightning-fast response from the state”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday that Hamas terror had plunged Israel and the Palestinians into a new spiral of violence.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK as “disgusting”.

Advertisement

The Community Security Trust has called on universities to act “swiftly and firmly” against antisemitism and protect Jewish students. The CST, which has the role of protecting the Jewish community, said 36 antisemitic incidents had been recorded on campuses between 7 and 16 October.