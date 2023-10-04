Tunisian police have arrested Abir Moussi, a prominent opposition leader, at the entrance of the presidential palace. Moussi has been detained since Tuesday by Tunisia’s public prosecutor, her lawyers said.

“Moussi was detained for 48 hours in charges of processing personal data, obstructing the right to work, and assault intended to cause chaos,” lawyer Aroussi Zgir said, according to Reuters.

In a Facebook video, Moussi’s assistant shared that she was “kidnapped” in front of the Carthage Palace.

Advertisement

A post on her party’s Facebook page also stated that Moussi’s phone was seized and she was taken to an unknown destination before being sent to the police station.

Dozens of Moussi supporters gathered in front of the La Goulette police station, expressing their anger and pushing for her release.

Advertisement

As a heavy police contingent cordoned off the building, supporters shouted “No fear, no terror, Abeer, daughter of the people,” according to Al Arabiya.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moussi said in a video that she visited the presidential registry to file an appeal against a presidential decree. Moussi added that this necessary step before local elections expected at the end of the year would allow her to file an appeal in the Administrative Court.

Moussi’s official page confirmed that her arrest followed her sit-in in front of the Carthage Palace, because the Presidency of the Republic’s Registry Office rejected her grievance regarding the parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

Moussi was accompanied by the party’s lawyer and one of the execution officers to communicate advance demands that must be directed to the president before the appeal, they said.