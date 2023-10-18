The Lagos state house of assembly has declared a state of emergency on the deplorable condition of roads in the state.

At the plenary on Tuesday, the house called on the ministry of works and other relevant agencies to appear before it to give explanations on the challenges they may be grappling with.

The day’s business kicked off with an issue raised under matters of urgent public importance.

The Deputy whip of the house, Setonji David drew the attention of the lawmakers to the deplorable condition of the roads in the state.

The lawmakers are worried that Projects that were awarded in less than one year are already in deplorable state.

More worrisome is the current state of the Third Mainland Bridge which they say is at the brink of collapse.

Major concerns were also raised on some uncompleted projects in some parts of the state that are moving at a rather slow pace and which have continued to cause major obstructions for free movement of vehicles.

Though the rains have posed a major challenge, the lawmakers want the ministry of works and other relevant agencies to be invited to give explanations on the challenges the ministry may be facing in carrying out it’s duties.