Heat warnings have been issued for parts of England this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a yellow heat warning for three days, from 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Monday, due to the impending sweltering weather.

It includes the East and West Midlands, the North East, the South East, the South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East of England, and London.

Temperatures are anticipated to reach 30 degrees Celsius in a number of locations around the country by Saturday.

The warning is in place to alert people that a rise in temperature may have an effect on their health and cause them to become ill.

It warns that rising temperatures may cause mortality, particularly among the elderly and those suffering from a medical condition.

It encourages people to avoid the sun between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and to take precautions such as wearing hats and sunscreen and drinking plenty of water if they must go outside.

“Recent warm daytime temperatures are expected to rise further from Friday, with temperatures at night becoming warm and feeling humid,” the UKHSA and Met Office said in a joint statement.

It added that “significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector” because it’s expected to get so hot.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “This heat-health alert means that in the coming days we are likely to experience another sustained period of hot weather, so it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

The UKHSA and Met Office also shared actions that can be taken and tips on how to stay as cool as possible when outside temperatures get very high.

Checking up on family and friends who are at higher risk, and asking them to do the same for you if you fall into that category, are examples of these measures.

It is also recommended that you get familiar with the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as what to do if you see them in yourself or someone else.

Close windows and curtains in rooms facing the sun to keep your home as cool as possible.