The Nigerian Meteorological Agency warns of prolonged excessive heat due to intensifying heatwaves, with temperatures soaring up to 41°C in the North and 39°C in the South.

They announced this on their official X page where they stated the implications of the weather and advised the public on how to manage the situation.

To mitigate the urban heat island effect, they recommend implementing solutions such as increasing fluid intake, improving green spaces, using cool roofs, avoiding strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (staying indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm evening time), and establishing cooling centers.

This is crucial to raise awareness and implement heat emergency response plans to safeguard vulnerable communities from the impacts of extreme heat.