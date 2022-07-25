NiMet warns North East, South West states of heavy rainfall

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised Nigerians to prepare for impending floods brought on by anticipated rainfall, especially those in Taraba state and parts of the South West.

The Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, issued a warning to Nigerians not to be caught off guard in the wake of recent rains across the nation.

Even though the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said 60 percent precision is good, Matazu pointed out that NiMet recorded 95 percent precision and accuracy over the previous 15 years.

He also emphasised the importance of MDAs taking all NiMet warnings to mitigate the impact of flooding, lamenting that some states and local governments are not adhering to early warnings issued by the federal government by aligning to activities at the national level aimed at mitigating the effect of floods.

He expressed confidence that a great deal of sensitisation would be done to ensure that Nigerians take the weather forecast into account in their daily activities because of the agency’s productive working relationships with the National Orientation Agency and Ministry