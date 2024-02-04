Ife Ehindero of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s by-election for Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.The APC candidate scored 16,439 votes in Akoko North East Local Government Area, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olalekan Bada scored 7,934 votes.

Also, the APC candidate scored 19,065 votes in Akoko North West Local Government Area, while the PDP candidate of scored 7,394.

Ife Ehindero was therefore, declared winner of the election having scored 35,504 in total, to defeat Olalekan Bada of the PDP who score a total of 15,328 votes.