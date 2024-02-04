Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described as heartwarming the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ife Ehindero, in Saturday’s House of Representatives by-election in Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Johnson Fasinmirin of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), while announcing the results of the election on Saturday, said the APC candidate polled 35,504 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Bada Olalekan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had 15,328 votes.

This is the first election to hold in the State under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan thanked the people of the two local government areas of the Constituency for their massive turnout in the election and for casting their votes overwhelmingly for the APC.

In his congratulatory message to Ehindero, the Governor commended his tenacity, hailing him for running an impressive campaign ahead of the election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for a free, fair and peaceful bye-election.

The Governor also thanked the leaders of the APC within and outside the Federal Constituency for their contributions towards the election victory which he hopes will further foster unity in the party in the State ahead of the coming governorship election.