The Organised Labour in Zamfara State has presented an award of excellence to Governor Dauda Lawal titled ” the most compassionate governor”.

The Unions are the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) who presented the Award at a brief ceremony at the Government House, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the award is in recognition of Governor Lawal’s achievements in his eight months in office.

The Labour Unions adds that Zamfara State Government under the watch of Governor Lawal has consistently made the welfare of its workers a top priority right from its inception.

In their separate remarks, Comrade Sani Halliru of the NLC and his counterpart of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Sa’idu Mudi, says the organised union conferred the award on Governor Dauda Lawal due to his unwavering commitment towards the welfare of Zamfara workers.

The duo also noted that this is the first time in the state’s history that a governor has shown such rare magnanimity towards the workers.

This development follows the Governor’s readiness towards settling debt owed to retirees from 2011 to 2023, which amounted to 13.4 billion Naira.

Responding, Governor Dauda Lawal says receiving the award of excellence from the Organised Labor would encourage him to work even harder towards the welfare of workers.

He says his administration has resolved the backlog of salaries and other benefits of workers and retirees inherited from the last Government.

Dr. Lawal noted that retirees from the state and local governments will receive their owed gratuities as payments have been initiated.

“My government will remain committed to promoting the well-being of Zamfara people, workers, and development.

We have several plans to enhance our workers’ welfare, some of which are already underway. Gov. Lawal “We have resolved the issue of outstanding salaries that we inherited from the previous administration, and we were able to provide the 13th-month salary for the first time in the history of our state.

Additionally, we set up a committee to settle the debt owed to retirees from 2011 to date, which amounted to 13.4 billion Naira.

“The committee has already gone far with the authentication of data submitted by local government and state pension commission and physical verification of beneficiaries” He added.

“Retirees from state and local governments will receive their owed gratuities as payments have been initiated. “We promised to serve the people of Zamfara, to rescue and rebuild the state for the better.

And that’s exactly what my government is doing. I want to thank you for this award of excellence. It holds a significant value to me.” Gov. Lawal said.