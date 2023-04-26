Nigeria’s labour institute, the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, is asking the organised labour to partner with the incoming Tinubu administration for faithful implementation decent work agenda.



During a 2-day training for newly elected Executive members of the newly formed Congress of University Academics (CONUA), the Institute’s Director General, Comrade Issa Aremu discloses the Nigerian worker has a lot to gain in the Tinubu government.

Aremu says the incoming administration will offer a new opportunity for unions, governments and employers to rethink and deepen secured and well paid private and public jobs, freedom of association, productivity and workers’ motivation.

He also adds that the President-Elect values labour as a critical success partner in his Renewed Hope agenda through mass youth employment program and an end to avoidable strikes in universities through social dialogue.

