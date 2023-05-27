The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has conducted prayers for the success of the incoming administration in the State

The Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North)Bashar Abubakar said that “the prayer session was part of the numerous programmes outlined by the APC transition committee for the successful inauguration of the Governor-elect and his Deputy, Ahmad Aliyu and Idris Gobir, respectively.”

The prayer session sought Allah’s help for the success of the new government in the state and country led by President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Malam Bashir Gidan-Kanawa coordinated the prayer session at Tinubu Hall in Sokoto, which featured 13 Islamic experts.

Advertisement

Prominent among them were the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Jumu’at Mosque, Imam Malami Akwara, Sarkin Mallaman Sokoto, Malam Yahaya Na Malam Boyi, Alkalin Mallaman Sokoto, Malam Umar Helele and Malam Bello Kofa.

Other scholars included: Sheikh Abdul’aziz Kofar-Rini, Sheikh Yahuza Shehu Tambuwal, Malam Yusuf Labbo and Malam Nafiu Dan-Haja, among others.

It was also attended by the Governor-elect, his Deputy, former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, Amb. Abubakar Wurno and Amb. Sahabi Gada

Others were: APC stakeholders in the State, Alhaji. Umarun Kwabo, Members-elect, House of Representatives and members of the business communities, among many other supporters of the party in the state.