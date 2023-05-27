President-elect Bola Tinubu has emphasised democracy as a pillar of long-term development.

President-elect Buhari spoke on the importance of democracy in driving Nigeria’s sustained development during the Inauguration Lecture presented by ex-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He highlighted the indispensable role of democracy as the cornerstone for the nation’s progress and prosperity, emphasising the vital nature of democracy in advancing the nation’s interests.

In his speech, the keynote speaker, former President Kenyatta appealed to the incoming President to unite the country irrespective of ethnic, political and religious cleavages that may exist.

Advertisement

Kenyatta said; “the contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins. Upon assuming the office of President, you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer.”

While making his remarks at the lecture, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the inauguration lecture took participants on a journey of introspection on the imperatives of democratic governance and nation-building and that the various challenges that confront the socio-political fabrics of Nigeria were highlighted.

President Buhari said; “We have learnt that democracy is not just a system of governance. It is a way of life. True democracy is when the voice of the people is heard. Our nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind and by ensuring every citizen enjoy the dividends of good governance.

Advertisement

“We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into action. We must fight against corruption in all its form. We must remain united. Our diversity is our strength.

“We can overcome our differences and forge a common cause towards progress.”

The President-elect’s address was delivered by the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, who used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to stand together with the incoming administration to birth a better country.

President-elect Tinubu, in his speech, restated his commitment to the ideals of democracy as the best form of government.

Advertisement

The incoming president while embracing his African identity, reaffirmed his love for the continent.

He also recognised the collective efforts of Nigerians and Africans in shaping their democratic political cultures and institutions, tailored to the unique conditions and challenges faced by their societies.

The president-elect articulated the essence of democracy, emphasizing that it transcends being a mere form of government.

Stating the paradoxical nature of democracy, the President-elect noted that while it guarantees freedom, its survival hinges on responsible and measured use of that freedom, adding that democracy, as an ever-evolving concept, empowers the majority to express their will while safeguarding the fundamental interests of the minority.

“Our democracy is not an abstract ideal; it is a practical vessel that will propel our nation to new heights in every facet of our collective existence,” Tinubu stated.

Advertisement

Drawing insights from Nigeria’s national experience, he acknowledged the merits of democracy even in its imperfect manifestations, stressing that it surpasses the most perfect dictatorship in terms of justice, humanity, and productivity.”

He also mentioned the importance of fostering open forums for discussion and debate, where the best ideas and policies can enter the national discourse and capture the imagination of the people.

The newly elected president promised to use democratic institutions to advance substantial economic changes that lead to widespread prosperity, new job opportunities, and the realization of the country’s latent potential.

He conveyed his sincere appreciation to former President Kenyatta for his outstanding speech, which further strengthened his belief in the transformational force of democracy.

The well-attended lecture had in attendance the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Idris Wase and Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Advertisement

Also at the event were; the Sultan Mohammed Abubakar Sa’ad of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Bishop Mathew Kukah, President of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina and Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations, Amina Muhammed.

Others at the event included Ministers, National Assembly members and other top government officials.